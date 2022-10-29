NYC subway knife brawl leaves 2 men injured

article

On Saturday, two men were injured after an early morning knife fight inside a Times Square subway station.

According to authorities, at around 2:29 a.m., NYPD officers responded to a brawl in the Times Square Shuttle mezzanine area at West 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway.

Upon arrival, officers saw many people in their teens to 20s running away from the area.

Two people were found with knife wounds. One, a 23-year-old man, was found with stab wounds to the torso and leg, while a second was found with a slash wound to his head.

Both were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, both in stable condition.

The second suspect, 22-year-old Jermaine Cloud, was placed into custody and a knife was recovered from him. He is facing charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and assault.

An investigation into the fight is ongoing.