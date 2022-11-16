Man stabbed in chest at subway station in Queens

article

A man was stabbed in the chest last Monday at a subway station in Queens after an unknown man engaged him in a verbal dispute, which then turned into a physical altercation, the NYPD says.

The NYPD says the 23-year-old man was approached around 1:20 a.m. inside of the 111 Street subway station by the unknown man. Police say he engaged the victim in a verbal dispute, which then turned into a physical altercation.

The NYPD says the man displayed a cutting instrument and stabbed the victim in the chest before fleeing the station. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).