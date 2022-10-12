Man stabbed and pepper sprayed on Manhattan subway train

A man was hospitalized after a brutal attack on a Manhattan subway train on Wednesday morning.

The NYPD says a Northbound #1 train was approaching the 59th St.-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:45 a.m. when two passengers got into some sort of argument.

One of them hit the other man with an object and then cut the victim in the arm with a knife. He then pulled out pepper spray and discharged it at the victim.

He got off the train at Columbus Circle and disappeared.

EMS took the victim to Mt. Sinai West in stable condition.

The NYPD described the suspect as a black male, 6'1" wearing a "brown sweatsuit", and a black "book bag".

The New York City Police Department says that the investigation is ongoing.

There has been a surge in crime in the New York City mass transit system including two killings this month.