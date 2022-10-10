Deadly stabbing on MTA bus in the Bronx, 3rd mass transit killing in 10 days

A man was stabbed to death inside an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday evening. It is the third killing in the New York City mass transit system in 10 days.

55-year-old Lamont Barkley of the Bronx was on the BX19 bus at the intersection of E. 149th St and Gerard Ave. in the Mott Haven neighborhood just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday when he was stabbed in the torso.

EMS rushed him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln but it was too late to save his life.

The NYPD says Barkley got into some sort of dispute with a female and a male on the bus, when they stabbed him.

The pair got away and have not been caught.

Two other men have been stabbed to death in the NYC subway station in the past 10 days.

A man was stabbed to death on a subway platform Thursday evening in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

A 38-year-old man was getting off of a northbound 4-train onto the platform at around 8:30 p.m. when a man approached him with a large knife.

The NYPD says that unprovoked, the man started stabbing the victim multiple times in the back and chest. The attacker then ran off.

A week earlier a man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn L train.

43-year-old Tommy Baily was stabbed to death. Alvin Charles, a homeless man, is charged with murder in connection with the case.

