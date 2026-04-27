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Man slashed in the face with scalpel during fried chicken robbery in Brooklyn

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Published  April 27, 2026 12:54pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • A man was slashed in the face with a scalpel during a daytime robbery in Brooklyn.
    • The suspect ran off after allegedly stealing the victim's fried chicken.
    • Police have yet to identify or locate the suspect.

NEW YORK CITY - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say was armed with a scalpel during a violent robbery earlier this month.

What we know:

A 19-year-old man was walking near the intersection of East 38 Street and Fillmore Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on April 14 when he was approached by the suspect.

The NYPD says the suspect slashed the victim in the face with a scalpel before snatching a bag of fried chicken from his hands and fleeing on foot.

The victim was treated at a local hospital, and was said to be in stable condition.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

New York CityNewsCrime and Public Safety