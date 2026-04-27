Man slashed in the face with scalpel during fried chicken robbery in Brooklyn
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NEW YORK CITY - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say was armed with a scalpel during a violent robbery earlier this month.
What we know:
A 19-year-old man was walking near the intersection of East 38 Street and Fillmore Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on April 14 when he was approached by the suspect.
The NYPD says the suspect slashed the victim in the face with a scalpel before snatching a bag of fried chicken from his hands and fleeing on foot.
The victim was treated at a local hospital, and was said to be in stable condition.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.