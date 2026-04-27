Man slashed in the face with scalpel during fried chicken robbery in Brooklyn

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The Brief A man was slashed in the face with a scalpel during a daytime robbery in Brooklyn. The suspect ran off after allegedly stealing the victim's fried chicken. Police have yet to identify or locate the suspect.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say was armed with a scalpel during a violent robbery earlier this month.

What we know:

A 19-year-old man was walking near the intersection of East 38 Street and Fillmore Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on April 14 when he was approached by the suspect.

The NYPD says the suspect slashed the victim in the face with a scalpel before snatching a bag of fried chicken from his hands and fleeing on foot.

The victim was treated at a local hospital, and was said to be in stable condition.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.