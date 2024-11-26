Man slashed in the arm at Bryant Park subway station: NYPD

A man was slashed in the arm at the Bryant Park subway station on Tuesday, police said.

It happened around 9 a.m.

Police said a 28-year-old man was slashed in the arm on the northbound platform on the M train after a dispute with the suspect.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The 28-year-old man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said it does not appear that the victim and the suspect know each other.

On Monday, a teenager was slashed believed to be by another teen at the Court Square station.

Just last week, three people were fatally stabbed after a man went on a murder spree last week across Manhattan.