Man slashed in the arm at Bryant Park subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK CITY - A man was slashed in the arm at the Bryant Park subway station on Tuesday, police said.
It happened around 9 a.m.
Police said a 28-year-old man was slashed in the arm on the northbound platform on the M train after a dispute with the suspect.
The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction, police said.
The 28-year-old man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, police said.
Police said it does not appear that the victim and the suspect know each other.
On Monday, a teenager was slashed believed to be by another teen at the Court Square station.
Just last week, three people were fatally stabbed after a man went on a murder spree last week across Manhattan.