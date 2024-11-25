Teenager stabbed in the stomach on subway in Queens: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach on a subway in Queens on Monday, police said.

According to police, he was attacked while riding the M train as it approached the Court Square-23rd Street subway station at around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a teenager.

He was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

It is unclear what caused the attack.