Expand / Collapse search

Teenager stabbed in the stomach on subway in Queens: NYPD

By
Published  November 25, 2024 4:15pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

Crime in the City full episode: November 22, 2024

FOX 5 NY’s Dan Bowens takes a look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including a deadly stabbing spree through Manhattan, an NYPD officer shot in Queens and a tourist slashed on the Upper West Side.

QUEENS - A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach on a subway in Queens on Monday, police said.

According to police, he was attacked while riding the M train as it approached the Court Square-23rd Street subway station at around 12:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a teenager. 

He was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 

It is unclear what caused the attack. 