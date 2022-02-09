Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in front of Queens deli after argument with stranger escalates

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
The Rockaways
A 27-year-old man was shot in front of a deli in Far Rockaway, Queens. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

NEW YORK - The NYPD was searching for a man shot in the leg outside a deli in Far Rockaway, Queens.

The victim was walking past Seagirt Deli and Grill at about 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 5 when the suspect and two other men engaged him in a conversation that escalated. The suspect then opened fire, said police.

The victim was struck one time in the upper left leg. EMS rushed him to Queens Hospital where he was in stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene.

Cypress Hills shooting

A 36-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in front of his home in Cypress Hills, said police.

Cops describe the gunman as having a dark complexion and thin build. He was last seen wearing black sneakers, black pants, a blue t-shirt and a black fur hooded winter jacket.

The second suspect was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket and grey sweatpants. The other suspect was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

3 shot dead, others injured in 6 hours

Three people were shot including one woman who was struck in the head and killed in a drive-by shooting in Mott Haven. A few hours later, an Uber delivery man was shot and killed while on a scooter in Kingsbridge Heights . Thirty minutes later a man was shot and killed outside a restaurant in St. Albans, Queens.

Gun violence is rampant across New York City.

 On Wednesday, the NYPD responded to a 911 of a man shot in the head near the intersection of Forbell Street and Glenmore Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

The shooting comes days after three people were killed and several others injured within a six hour span.