Man shot in front of Queens deli after argument with stranger escalates

The NYPD was searching for a man shot in the leg outside a deli in Far Rockaway, Queens.

The victim was walking past Seagirt Deli and Grill at about 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 5 when the suspect and two other men engaged him in a conversation that escalated. The suspect then opened fire, said police.

The victim was struck one time in the upper left leg. EMS rushed him to Queens Hospital where he was in stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene.

Cops describe the gunman as having a dark complexion and thin build. He was last seen wearing black sneakers, black pants, a blue t-shirt and a black fur hooded winter jacket.

The second suspect was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket and grey sweatpants. The other suspect was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket and grey sweatpants.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Gun violence is rampant across New York City.

On Wednesday, the NYPD responded to a 911 of a man shot in the head near the intersection of Forbell Street and Glenmore Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn.

The shooting comes days after three people were killed and several others injured within a six hour span.