Man killed by subway trying to save gang victim identified; 2 arrests made

The NYPD released the name of the good Samaritan killed on New Year's Day while trying to save another man who was attacked by a gang inside a Bronx subway station. Cops also arrested two teens in connection with the vicious assault.

Roland Hueston, 36, jumped onto the tracks at the Fordham Road subway station in Fordham Heights after a 38-year-old man fell there during an assault at about 2:40 p.m. He was struck by a train and killed.

One of the suspects threatened the man with a knife before the group began attacking him, said police.

The victim of the assault was not hit by the train, and was taken to a nearby hospital to treat a broken arm.

A 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested Wednesday. They faced a slew of charges including murder, manslaughter, robbery and gang assault. The 17-year-old also faces attempted murder and attempted manslaughter.

Photos of the suspects were released by police.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public could also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police said all calls were strictly confidential.