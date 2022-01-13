Pack of attackers target man on Manhattan subway train

Police in New York were looking for six people involved in a violent attack on a Manhattan subway train.

The NYPD says it happened just before 7:30 p.m. last Monday on a northbound D train.

A 36-year-old man was on the train when the group approached him as the train approached the West 4th St. station in Greenwich Village. It is unclear what happened beforehand but the group started attacking the man and stabbed him with a sharp object.

The victim was treated at Lincoln Hospital for two stab wounds to his left arm. He was reported to be in stable condition.

The six suspects got off of the train at the 161 St. Station in the Bronx. The NYPD released a surveillance video of them running out of the train station.

They're hoping that someone recognizes them so that arrests can be made in the case.