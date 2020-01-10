Man in custody in connection with murder of 92-year-old Queens woman

article

A man was in police custody Friday in connection with the strangulation of a 92-year-old woman in Richmond Hill.

The NYPD made the announcement via Twitter.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the @NYPD106Pct Detectives and Queens South Homicide Squad, I'm pleased to announce that we've taken this suspect into custody," wrote Chief Rodney Harrison.

Maria Fuertes was strangled around the block from her home Monday night.

Cops had released photos and surveillance video of the suspect along with a $2,500 reward.

Maria Fuertes was standing outside her home on 103rd Road in Jamaica just after midnight on Monday when the suspect approached her from behind, assaulted her and knocked her to the ground, according to police.

The deadly attack occurred on 127th Street. The suspect approached the eldery Fuertes from behind before strangling her and knocking her to the ground.

Police responded to a 911 call about Fuertes lying on the ground and found her unresponsive. She had sustained injuries to her neck and back.

The suspect was described by police as having a medium complexion, average build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants and black shoes.