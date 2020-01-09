92-year-old woman attacked, killed in Queens

The NYPD is on the hunt for the man who attacked a 92-year-old woman who later died from the injuries sustained during the assault.

Grainy photos and surveillance video of a suspect were released by police Thursday.

Maria Fuertes was standing outside her home on 103rd Road in Jamaica just after midnight on Monday when the suspect approached her from behind, assaulted her and knocked her to the ground, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call about a woman lying on the ground and found Fuertes unresponsive. She had sustained injuries to her neck and back.

The suspect is described as having a medium complexion, average build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants and black shoes.

If you know anyting about the assault that could lead police to the suspect, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or visit NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The NYPD says all calls will be kept strictly confidential.

