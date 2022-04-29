Man fatally shot in East Village; Adams to meet with NYPD on crime

A dispute between two men led to a deadly shooting in the East Village early Friday morning, yet another example of the gun violence exploding across New York City's streets.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found 42-year-old Anthony Ramon lying on the street unconscious, with gunshot wounds to his torso and leg.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the suspect escaped on a bicycle.

The incident comes as the NYPD has released a new photo of four men wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting of three teenagers in Queens on Wednesday night.

Police say two cars pulled up to a group of teens and an argument happened, when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the group.

Two 18-year-olds were shot, and a 14-year-old girl who authorities say was an innocent bystander was shot in the neck.

So far, no arrests have been made in either incident.

The violence is putting more pressure on Mayor Eric Adams and his administration to take stronger steps to make the city's streets safe.

Adams will be meeting with NYPD commanders on Saturday to discuss ways to address crime in the city.

So far in 2022, the city has seen a double-digit increase in several major crime categories.