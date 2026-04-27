Convicted killer of NYPD detective Jonathan Diller sentenced to 115 years to life

The Brief Guy Rivera was sentenced to 115 years to life in prison Monday morning for the fatal shooting of NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller. Rivera was convicted of aggravated manslaughter and attempted murder, but his acquittal on the top charge of first-degree murder sparked significant outrage. Det. Diller was killed during a March 2024 traffic stop in Queens. He leaves behind his wife and young son.



Guy Rivera, the man convicted in the shooting that claimed the life of NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller more than two years ago, was handed his prison sentence in court on Monday.

What we know:

Rivera was given the maxiumum sentence of 115 years to life in prison after being convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder in the fatal shooting of NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller and attempted murder of NYPD Sgt. Sasha Rosen in March 2024.

A massive showing of support from the NYPD community gathered in court on Monday, with large crowds of officers and Police Benevolent Association President Pat Hendry honoring their fallen brother in blue.

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‘Life sentence of grief’

What they're saying:

Jonathan Diller's wife, Stephanie Diller, and mother, Fran Diller, both gave emotional testimonies during Rivera's sentencing hearing on Monday. Speaking directly to her husband's killer, Stephanie said that the bullet shot that day "tore through our entire life," taking the "future we planned together, the life we were building, the years we were supposed to share, and the moments our family will never get back."

She became emotional speaking about her husband's final moments: "I did not get to be there when his life ended. I did not get to hold his hand. I did not get to say goodbye. I did not get to give him the love and the peace he deserved in his final moments."

Diller's wife went on to say that "no sentence handed down in this courtroom will ever bring me peace for what was done to Jonathan, because no sentence can give back his life, restore Ryan’s father, or make my family whole again. But justice still matters."

Diller's mother stood before the court, stating how her "world has been completely shattered" since March 25, 2024.

"I have looked at the defendant over the last two years, and every single court appearance that I have attended, I have never seen any remorse, only a concern for himself. As the one who has stolen my son’s life, he has forced our family into a life sentence of grief. My hope today is that the court understands the depth of the loss caused by his actions on that day and sentences him appropriately," she said.

Verdict outrage

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, a jury found Rivera guilty on several major counts, including aggravated manslaughter, attempted murder of a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon. However, he was acquitted of the top charge of first-degree murder.

The acquittal sparked immediate outrage among the NYPD community. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch expressed deep disappointment that Rivera was not convicted on the highest charge. Throughout the trial, Diller’s fellow officers packed the courtroom to support his grieving family.

PBA President Pat Hendry voiced the ongoing frustration of the department and Diller's loved ones following the verdict earlier this month:

"I left the family who’s had to deal with this nightmare for the last two years," Hendry said. "They’re still devastated. These police officers know behind me that this was murder one on a New York City police officer. No doubt about it."

Despite the acquittal on the top charge, Rivera is expected to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

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Deadly traffic stop

The backstory:

The deadly encounter occurred in March 2024 during a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens.

According to prosecutors, Rivera intentionally pulled a gun from his pocket and fired at the 31-year-old officer as he approached the vehicle. Rivera's defense team attempted to argue that the gun fired accidentally during a struggle with another officer, a claim the jury ultimately rejected in the manslaughter conviction.

Officials say Rivera attempted to shoot at another officer, but the gun jammed. Diller was able to wrestle the gun away from Rivera before he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the traffic stop, Lindsay Jones, is also facing legal consequences. Jones faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on related weapons possession charges.

Honoring the fallen

Why you should care:

Detective Diller’s tragic death left a profound impact on New York City. During his funeral in Massapequa Park on Long Island, Diller was posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade. He leaves behind his widow, Stephanie, and their young son.