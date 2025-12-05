Man charged nearly 30 years after murder of ‘Peaches,’ whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach

The Brief Tania Denise Jackson, once known as Peaches, was identified decades after her remains were found near Gilgo Beach. Her daughter, Tatiana Dykes, known as Baby Doe at the time, was also identified through advanced DNA technology. The case has long been linked to the broader Gilgo Beach investigation but remained unsolved until the recent arrest of a suspect.



A Florida man is now facing charges in the 1997 killing of Tania Denise Jackson, whose remains were found along with those of her 2-year-old daughter, Tatiana, near Gilgo Beach.

The case went unsolved for nearly 30 years, and she was long known only by "Peaches," because of a bitten peach tattooed on her body when she was found.

What we know:

The suspected killer, Andrew Dykes, 66, appeared in a Florida courtroom Thursday, where he was charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities said he was arrested on a fugitive murder warrant out of Nassau County after living in Florida for several years.

Andrew Dykes, 66, was charged with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, Dykes fled New York after the killings.

During Thursday’s hearing, the judge outlined his extradition options — including waiving extradition or voluntarily returning to New York. Dykes said he had no questions.

"I’d like to go to New York and defend myself," he told the judge.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the evidence against Dykes connected to the murder. It's also unclear what the connection between Andrew and Tanya is, given they have the same last name.

Who is ‘Peaches’?

The backstory:

Nassau County police publicly identified both victims earlier this year, linking them to a 1997 cold case long associated with the Gilgo Beach murders.

Police also shared images of jewelry the mother and daughter were wearing, as well as a photo of a car similar to the one Jackson was believed to have driven.

Investigators said Jackson was born in Alabama and had ties to Georgia, Texas and Missouri. The identifications were made possible through advances in DNA technology and a joint effort by Nassau police, the district attorney’s office and the FBI.

Connection to Gilgo Beach investigation

Jackson and her daughter’s deaths have long been referenced in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders. However, no suspect had been charged in their killings until now.

Long Island architect Rex Heuermann was arrested in 2023 in connection with several Gilgo Beach killings and later charged with murdering seven women. Heuermann was never charged in the deaths of Jackson or her daughter.