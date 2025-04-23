'Peaches' identified in 1997 cold case long associated with Gilgo Beach murders

The Brief Nassau County police have identified two murder victims from a 1997 cold case long associated with the Gilgo Beach murders. The two victims were identified as Tanya Denise Jackson and her baby daughter, Tatiana Dykes. The IDs were made possible thanks to DNA technology and advancements over the years.



For nearly three decades, we knew her as "Peaches." But now, Nassau County police have identified her as Tanya Denise Jackson, and her daughter (Baby Doe) as Tatiana Dykes, in a case long associated with the Gilgo Beach murders.

What we know:

Nassau County police made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday morning, where they discussed the 1997 cold case.

Tanya was a 26-year-old single mom and U.S. army veteran who was possibly employed at a doctor’s office while living in Brooklyn. Tatiana was 2 when she was found.

The backstory:

Tanya, who got the name "Peaches" because of a bitten peach tattooed on her, was first found at Hempstead Lake State Park back in 1997. Other body parts belonging to her were found in 2011 at Jones Beach. The body parts of her daughter were found on Gilgo Beach. Other photos presented by police show the jewelry the two were wearing, and a car similar to the first one she was driving.

According to investigators, Tanya was born in Alabama and had ties to Georgia, Texas and Missouri. The IDs were made possible thanks to DNA technology and advancements over the years, along with a joint effort from Nassau police, the DA’s office and the FBI.

What they're saying:

"The reality is our work has just begun," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said. "Knowing the identities of the mom and baby is the first step to helping solve the murders. It allows the public to contact us and let us know."

Police have not disclosed how the mother and daughter died, and it is unclear if there is a suspect in this case.

"Did you serve with her? Were you their friend? We want to hear from you," said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, with the Nassau County Homicide Squad.

What we don't know:

Officials aren’t ruling out a connection to the Gilgo Beach murder case, but sources that have spoken with FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg say it’s unlikely, though they are looking into all possibilities.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's office says they’re not commenting on the breakthrough until a hearing involving suspect Rex Heuermann – that’s unrelated – wraps up.