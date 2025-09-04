Judge rules DNA evidence allowed in Gilgo Beach serial killer trial

The Brief A judge ruled that advanced DNA evidence can be used in the trial of Rex Heuermann, accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer. The defense plans to challenge the decision, questioning the lab's licensing. The next court date is set for Sept. 23, where further rulings will be made.



A recent ruling has allowed advanced DNA evidence to be used in the trial of Rex Heuermann, who is accused of the Gilgo Beach murders.

Prosecution sees a win with DNA evidence

What we know:

The prosecution views the ruling as a significant victory in their case against Heuermann. The judge made the decision almost six months after the hearing started, with the prosecution expressing confidence in the science backing their claims.

Heuermann, an architect from Massapequa Park, is charged with the murders of seven women, all sex workers found along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach. Initially arrested in 2023, he has maintained his innocence throughout the process.

Defense challenges the decision

Heuermann's defense team expressed disappointment with the decision, arguing that the lab conducting the DNA testing isn't licensed in New York. They plan to challenge the ruling, questioning the validity of the evidence.

A trial attorney not associated with the case commented on the significance of using DNA to place the accused at the crime scene, noting it as a major win for the prosecution.

RIVERHEAD, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Alleged Gilgo serial killer Rex Heuermann appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei with his attorney Michael Brown at Suffolk County Court on January 16, 2024 in Riverhead, New York. Heuermann has been indicted in the Expand

Upcoming court proceedings

The next court date is scheduled for Sept. 23. The judge is expected to rule on a motion to exclude the evidence and decide whether the cases should be tried separately. No trial date has been set yet.

What we don't know:

There is no confirmed trial date, and it remains unclear if the cases will be tried separately.