NYPD: Man attempted to rape woman onboard moving subway train

A man is wanted for attempting to rape a woman last week onboard a moving subway train in Lower Manhattan after the New York City Police Department says he removed his pants and underwear before getting on top of the woman.

Police say the 24-year-old female was on a moving northbound '4' train last Thursday around 11:25 p.m. when the man sat next to her. The man then removed his pants and underwear, and forcibly laid on top of the woman, the NYPD says.

The man touched the victim, but was unsuccessful in attempting to pull her skirt down, police say. The woman was able to safely get to another train car. The man got off at the Bowling Green subway station in the Financial District of Manhattan, where he boarded a ferry to Staten Island, the police say.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, around 25-35 years old with dyed blonde hair and a right eyebrow piercing. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with a fir trimmed hood, a gray 'BMW' hooded sweatshirt, gray 'BMW' sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.