Mamdani, Hochul announce 2k free 2-K seats this fall | Recap of NYC mayor's appearances

Another step was taken in the mayor's plan to introduce universal childcare to the city.

What has Mamdani done this week?

Timeline:

Sidewalk sheds and a Bronx-based tow truck operator garnered attention from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani this week.

The mayor started the week by appointing Kenny Minaya as Commissioner of the city's Department of Small Business Services.

Minaya was previously with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP), where he served as first deputy commissioner.

He also recognized OnPoint NYC, a nonprofit that runs two safe injection sites, for providing New Yorkers a reprieve from the cold.

The mayor was joined by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels to announce that 2,000 free 2-K seats are set to launch in four communities this fall.

Mamdani posted a list of the neighborhoods that will benefit from the seats on X:

The program is expected to become fully universal within four years.

During the question-and-answer portion of the press conference, the mayor told FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay that President Donald Trump was the one who requested the pair's meeting be kept a surprise from the public.

Mamdani also addressed some remarks that were recently made by radio host Sid Rosenberg.

Standing with the DCWP, the mayor announced a lawsuit against a Bronx-based tow truck operator: Instant Recovery Corp.

Mamdani and the department allege that the operator has engaged in predatory practices, including reportedly charging New Yorkers illegal fees, overbilling customers and utilizing other unlawful tactics.

He later posted that he went to visit workers from the city's Department of Sanitation to express his gratitude to them for keeping the streets clear of snow.

The mayor's administration announced that the 30th Street Shelter, also known as Bellevue, will close by the end of April.

City officials said the building is in severe disrepair but poses no immediate danger. They described the closure as a proactive step based on safety concerns and engineering guidance.

Current inhabitants will be relocated to other shelters.

Mamdani, along with the city's Parks Commissioner, promised to invest $50 million in 10 parks through the Community Parks Initiative.

The initiative focuses on reconstructing parks in neighborhoods that have been "historically neglected."

Hochul later joined the mayor to share new data supporting the pair's universal childcare investment.

Later that evening, the second pair of "rental rip-off" hearings that the mayor created took place in Long Island City. The previous pair, held in Brooklyn, occurred one week prior.

To close out the week, the mayor held a press conference regarding his effort to take longstanding sidewalk sheds down.

"In the greatest city in the world, we should not accept darkened sidewalks and covered walkways as a fact of life," Mamdani said about the issue.