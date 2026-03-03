Mamdani and Hochul launch first phase of free 2-K in NYC

The Brief 2,000 free 2-K seats launching this fall in four NYC communities as the first phase of a broader universal child care plan. Backed by $73 million in initial funding from the state, part of Gov. Hochul’s $1.2 billion commitment to expand early childhood education in New York City. Program expected to grow significantly next year, with state investment in 2-K projected to reach $425 million if funding continues.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the first major milestone in their plan to deliver free child care for 2-year-olds in New York City, including the first four communities that will receive seats this fall.

What we know:

Mamdani, Hochul and the city’s schools chancellor outlined details of the rollout during a morning announcement.

What to know about NYC’s new '2-Care' program

Timeline:

The initiative will begin with 2,000 2-K seats this fall. Officials said the expansion stems from Hochul’s $1.2 billion commitment to support early child care and education efforts in New York City. That funding includes $73 million to establish the first 2,000 seats, along with additional state funding intended to strengthen the city’s existing 3-K infrastructure.

State officials project the investment in 2-K could grow to $425 million next year with continued support.

Mamdani said the rollout marks an early step in addressing child care costs for families. "This fall, 2,000 New York City two-year-olds will have access to free child care. Launching 2-K in these four neighborhoods is just the beginning," he said.

The first four communities selected to receive 2-K seats are:

Washington Heights and Inwood

Fordham and Kingsbridge

East Brooklyn, including Canarsie, Brownsville and Ocean Hill

Ozone Park and the Rockaways

What's next:

Officials said the program is expected to expand next year as additional funding becomes available.

The state is also continuing broader efforts to expand child care access statewide.

Hochul has proposed more than $8 billion in child care investments in recent budgets, and the state projects that fiscal year 2027 funding for child care and prekindergarten services will total $4.5 billion.

City Council members previously held oversight hearings on the proposed rollout, raising questions about staffing shortages, low wages for child care workers and the availability of classroom space.

Under the initial phase, city officials said priority for the limited seats will go to families with significant economic need and limited access to affordable care, as well as providers able to scale up quickly.