Mamdani expected to announce new NYC schools chancellor

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is expected to announce Kamar Samuels as New York City’s next schools chancellor Tuesday afternoon, just hours before he is sworn into office, according to reports.

What we know:

If named, Samuels would take on one of the most consequential roles in the mayor’s administration, overseeing the nation’s largest public school system — a network of more than 1,500 schools with an annual budget exceeding $40 billion.

Who is Kamar Samuels?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Kamar Samuels, Julie Engerran and Mark Dunetz attend the Teaching Matters 14th Annual Champions Of Education Luncheon at Metropolitan Club on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMul Expand

Dig deeper:

Samuels is a nearly 20-year veteran of the New York City public school system. He began his career as an elementary school teacher in the Bronx, later became a middle school principal in the borough, and went on to serve as superintendent of Community School District 13 in Brooklyn, which includes neighborhoods such as Fort Greene and Clinton Hill.

He currently serves as superintendent of District 3 in Manhattan, covering the Upper West Side, Morningside Heights and Harlem.

The incoming chancellor would inherit a system facing persistent challenges, including achievement gaps, student homelessness and ongoing debates over school integration — issues Samuels has previously engaged with during his tenure as a district leader.

The backstory:

Current Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos had expressed interest in remaining in the role, but Mamdani opted to go in a different direction as he continues to shape his administration.

The expected announcement comes as Mamdani races to fill top leadership posts ahead of his inauguration. While he has named several key appointees in recent days, other major roles — including health commissioner — remain unfilled.

Mamdani is scheduled to be sworn in just before midnight in a private ceremony, with a public inauguration planned for Thursday at City Hall.

outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he plans to attend the public event.