Majority of Americans support school mask, vaccine mandates, poll finds

Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Warren County
21
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:17 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:17 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:49 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM EDT, Morris County
Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:31 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:58 AM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:52 AM EDT until TUE 1:33 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:11 AM EDT until MON 2:15 PM EDT, Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flood Watch
until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Majority of Americans support school mask, vaccine mandates, poll finds

By Collin Binkley and Hannah Fingerhut
Published 
U.S.
Associated Press

FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 prevention | LiveNOW from FOX

The FDA has formally approved Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for all individuals 16 and older.