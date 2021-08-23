COVID vaccine mandatory for all NYC teachers, staff with no opt-out option

All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials said Monday as the nation's largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus. The new policy marks the first flat-out vaccination mandate for city workers in the nation's most populous city.

"This will require that all staff of every kind- principals, teachers, staff, custodians, you name it- must have at least one dose by September 27," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The mandate covers approximately 148,000 school employees and contractors.

The city hasn't immediately said what the penalty will be for refusing, or whether there will be exemptions. The previous vaccinate-or-test requirement had provisions for unpaid suspensions for workers who didn't comply.

At least 63% of school employees already have been vaccinated. That figure doesn't include those who may have gotten their shots outside the city.

School starts Sept. 13 for the city's roughly 1 million public school students.

The city Education Department says it's discussing the matter with unions representing teachers and other employees.

"Our first priority is keeping our kids safe and the schools open," said Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers. "The city’s teachers have led the way on this issue, with the great majority already vaccinated. While the city is asserting its legal authority to establish this mandate, there are many implementation details, including provisions for medical exceptions, that by law must be negotiated with the UFT and other unions, and if necessary, resolved by arbitration."

"However you slice it, this mandate is moving forward," said de Blasio.

The announcement comes as New York and some other cities and states have been fighting the virus' highly contagious delta variant by ratcheting up pressure to get more people inoculated.

New York City last week began requiring proof of vaccination to enter restaurant dining rooms, gyms and many other public places, a first-in-the-nation policy that a few other cities have copied since it was announced. Meanwhile, New York state announced last week that hospital and nursing home workers would have to get inoculated.

Vaccine mandates for teachers are fairly rare so far in the U.S., though Washington state, for one, says teachers must be inoculated or face dismissal. Vaccinate-or-test requirements are a bit more common.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated. But Democrats and Republicans differ sharply on these issues, the poll found.

With the Associated Press