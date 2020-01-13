Expand / Collapse search

Major water main break on Upper West Side

Upper West Side
A water main ruptured at Broadway and West 64th Street on Manhattan's Upper West Side Monday. 1, 2, and 3 train service is disrupted.

NEW YORK - Crews battled a massive water main break in the area of Lincoln Center on the Upper West Side of Manhattan Monday.

 A portion of Broadway was underwater. 

Subway service in the area was disrupted including the 1, 2, 3 lines between 42nd Street and 96th Street.

The break was reported at about 5:45 a.m. at West 64th Street.

At about 7:55 a.m., the water appeared to have been shut at the site of the break.

Video from SkyFox showed emergency crews wading through waist-deep water.

Broadway remained closed between West 61st Street and West 72nd Street.

Avoid the area if possible.

It was not clear what caused the rupture.

