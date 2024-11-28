Bring in the Rockettes! Who’s performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is here, marking the official start of the holiday season.

This year’s parade promises to be no different, with an exciting lineup of real and animated guests. Here's a full list of real and animated guests that will be featured in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Featured stars include Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, T-Pain, and Jimmy Fallon, making this one of the most star-studded parades yet.

As always, the Radio City Rockettes will bring holiday cheer, performing their festive routine, "Christmas Lights." The Rockettes have been a central part of the parade since 1957.

TODAY -- Pictured: The Radio City Rockettes on Monday, November 5, 2024 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

And of course, no Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is complete without Santa Claus, who will make his grand entrance at the end of the parade, officially kicking off the holiday season. Santa has appeared in the parade every year since 1924.

Santa Claus rides his sleigh during 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Here's a full list of all the performances you can expect at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Pre-Parade Acts:

Death Becomes Her will perform "If You Want Perfection"

Hell's Kitchen will perform "The Gospel" / "Empire State of Mind"

The Outsiders will perform "Tulsa '67"

The Radio City Rockettes will perform "Christmas Lights"

Alison Brie and Matt Bush, will cut the ribbon

Alex Warren (Fantasy Chocolate Factory)

Ariana Madix (Birds of a Feather Stream Together)

Billy Porter, will sing "Ease On Down the Road"

Bishop Briggs (Wednesday's Feast)

Captain Minnie Mouse, Captain Mickey Mouse and Friends, will perform "Live the Adventure" (Magic Meets the Seas)

Cynthia Erivo

The Cast of Sesame Street and Lea Salonga, will sing "Sing" (1-2-3 Sesame Street)

Charli D'Amelio (Tom Turkey)

Chlöe (Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party)

Coco Jones, will sing "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" (Colossal Wave of Wonder)

Cole Escola (Rocking Lobster)

Dan + Shay (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown)

Dasha (Big City Cheer!)

Idina Menzel, will sing "Great Escape" (Wondrous World of Wildlife)

Jennifer Hudson

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots (Macy's Santaland Express)

Joey McIntyre, will sing "A Brand New Christmas" (Palace of Sweets)

Jonathan Bennett and Gina Claire Mason (Heartwarming Holiday Countdown)

Kylie Cantrall, will sing "Red Christmas" (The Brick-Changer)

Kylie Minogue

Liza Colon-Zayas

Loud Luxury (Gift of Freedom)

Natti Natasha (Dora's Fantastical Rainforest)

WNBA Champions New York Liberty (Gift of Freedom)

Rachel Platten (Pasta Knight)

Roman Mejia and Tiler Peck (Fantasy Chocolate Factory)

Ronald McDonald, Grimace and Hamburglar (Big Red Shoe Car)

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus (Santa's Sleigh)

Sebastián Yatra with Macy's and Big Brothers Big Sisters Choir (Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park)

The Temptations (The Wondership)

Tom Kenny (Garriage)

T-Pain (Big Turkey Spectacular)

Walker Hayes (Harvest in the Valley)

The War and Treaty (Deck the Halls)

The Radio City Rockettes rehearse during day 1 of the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

AUM Dance Creations (Bridgewater, NJ), will perform "Woh Kisna Hai"

Black Haus Creative (New York, NY), escorts for Idina Menzel (Wondrous World of Wildlife)

BOSS Kids (New York, NY), escorts for Kylie Cantrell (The Brick-Changer)

Circus Vazquez (Paramus, NJ)

Graham 2 (New York, New York), escorts for Rachel Platten (Pasta Knight)

Indigenous Enterprise (Phoenix, AZ)

Kilgore College Rangerettes (Kilgore, TX), escorts for Dasha (Big City Cheer!)

La Fuerza Dance Company (New York, NY), escorts for Natti Natasha (Dora's Fantastical Rainforest)

MOVE NYC (New York, NY)

Riverdance (North American Tour and Academy), will perform "Riverdance"

Spirit of America Cheer (Nationwide), will perform "Chappell Roan Medley"

Spirit of America Dance Stars (Nationwide), will perform "Brat Medley"

This year, 17 giant character balloons will be making their way to Macy's.

Plus, there will be six new featured character balloons, including Minnie Mouse, Extraordinary Noorah" with The Elf on the Shelf, "Gabby’s Dollhouse," "Goku" and "Spider-Man."

This year, some new floats will debut in the Macy’s Parade, including Candy Cosmos by Haribo, Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon & Paramount, Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line, Pasta Knight by Rao’s Homemade, Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix and Wondrous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo.