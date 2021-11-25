'Lucky' UWS convenience store sells trio of winning lottery tickets

The Lucky Choice Convenience store on the Upper West Side is living up to its name in a big way.

The store sold three winning lottery tickets that all had the winning numbers to last night's New York Lottery jackpot.

The winners will split the $8.3M, each getting over $2.5 million per winner before taxes.

Officials say they don't know if the tickets were bought by a group of people who knew each other or if it's a coincidence that three people all had the same six lottery numbers.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters