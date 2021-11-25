Expand / Collapse search

'Lucky' UWS convenience store sells trio of winning lottery tickets

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Upper West Side
The Lucky Choice Convenience store on the Upper West Side is lived up to its name, selling three winning tickets to Wednesday's New York Lottery jackpot.

The store sold three winning lottery tickets that all had the winning numbers to last night's New York Lottery jackpot.

The winners will split the $8.3M, each getting over $2.5 million per winner before taxes.

Officials say they don't know if the tickets were bought by a group of people who knew each other or if it's a coincidence that three people all had the same six lottery numbers. 

