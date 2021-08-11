Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to address the public

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul — who in less than two weeks will become the first woman to be New York's chief executive — is expected to address the public and then take questions from members of the media on Wednesday afternoon, a day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will be resigning from office.

Hochul's address is scheduled for 2 p.m. She will be speaking from the Capitol in Albany. (You can watch Hochul's address in the video player above.)

Minutes after Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he would step aside amid a sexual harassment scandal, Hochul issued a statement saying she agreed with his decision.

"It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers," Hochul said in the statement. "As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State's 57th Governor."

Hochul, 62, is a former corporate lawyer, Capitol Hill aide, town council member, county clerk, and congresswoman. She joined Cuomo's reelection ticket in 2014 and was sworn in as lieutenant governor on Jan. 1, 2015.

——

HOW TO WATCH: You can watch Hochul's address in the video player above. If you cannot see the player, click here.

RELATED: Who is Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York's next governor?

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Advertisement