Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to address the public

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
11
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Orange County, Putnam County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to address the public

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Kathy Hochul
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul — who in less than two weeks will become the first woman to be New York's chief executive — is expected to address the public and then take questions from members of the media on Wednesday afternoon, a day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will be resigning from office.

Hochul's address is scheduled for 2 p.m. She will be speaking from the Capitol in Albany. (You can watch Hochul's address in the video player above.)

Minutes after Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he would step aside amid a sexual harassment scandal, Hochul issued a statement saying she agreed with his decision. 

"It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers," Hochul said in the statement. "As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State's 57th Governor."

Hochul, 62, is a former corporate lawyer, Capitol Hill aide, town council member, county clerk, and congresswoman. She joined Cuomo's reelection ticket in 2014 and was sworn in as lieutenant governor on Jan. 1, 2015.

——

HOW TO WATCH: You can watch Hochul's address in the video player above. If you cannot see the player, click here.

RELATED: Who is Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York's next governor?

Who is Kathy Hochul?

Lt. Gov. Kathy C. Hochul is in line to become governor of New York when Andrew Cuomo resigns. Here are some quick facts about the seasoned public official. (Produced by Arun Kristian Das)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the opening of a COVID-19 vaccination site at Dome Arena, Henrietta, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021. (Governor's Press Office)