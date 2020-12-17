Long Island dodges knockout blow from winter storm

Much of Long Island woke up Thursday up to a white out, with 3-8 inches of snow falling throughout parts of Suffolk County according to the weather service. The highest totals were seen on the north shore, which made digging out a little challenging - especially since it’s been nearly 3 years since we we had a storm like this.

Once people got out navigating the roads was tricky.

Mike Kennedy has been out since Wednesday night clearing the parking lots.

"The main roads were icy," he said. "The side roads still had snow on them."

The lanes were slick along the LIE in Holbrook before 7 o’clock this morning. And conditions were similar along Route 454 in Hauppauge.

But by Thursday afternoon conditions along the main roads improved tremendously.

There were fewer than 100 power outages by midday which was surprising given the extreme winds. PSEG crews brought up 300 workers from out of town to help expedite the restorations.

As for the kids - school districts across Long Island handled the day differently. Some switched to remote learning while others took advantage of an authentic snow day. These kids made the most of it - shoveling for their neighbors.

While plows will likely get the majority of roads by Thursday night, be careful if you are venturing out as temperatures are expected to drop and icy patches may be hard to spot.