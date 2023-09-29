Expand / Collapse search

Long Island declares state of emergency amidst severe flooding concerns

Long Island is also under a state of emergency. Flooding inside homes isn’t the main concern, but as FOX 5 NY’s Ashlie Rodriguez shows us it’s the roads that have officials worried.

LONG ISLAND - Long Island is under a state of emergency. While flooding inside homes isn’t too big of a concern, it’s the roads that have officials worried. 

The rain began Thursday, and multiple roads had flooded, including parts of the state parkway and Long Island Expressway.

A flood watch is in effect in Nassau County until Saturday morning at 6 AM. With the expectation that anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain will continuously fall over the next 24 hours. 

The high volume of rain put tremendous strain on the wastewater treatment infrastructure for Long Beach. Officials asked residents to avoid unnecessary water usage, like showers, baths, dishwashing, laundry, and unnecessary, toilet flushing, until the rain has stopped.

 Flood rescue teams remain at the ready. 