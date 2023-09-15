Long Island coastal areas prepare for Hurricane Lee
LONG ISLAND - On Long Island, both Nassau and Suffolk counties have braced for potential impacts.
Many areas along the south shore got a head start at reinforcing their beaches this week.
In the town of Hempstead, pay-loaders transported large piles of sand, while crews secured boats and cleared storm drains to prepare for any flooding.
"You can see the waves from 7 to 10 feet, a lot of erosion, but people on the south shore really need to pay attention," Town Supervisor Don Clavin warned.
What are the local impacts from Hurricane Lee?
- The Jersey Shore could see waves of 7–10 feet, as well as a high risk of rip currents.
- Temperatures in New York City will feel like fall with breezy conditions.
- The Long Island south shore could see waves of 10–13 feet. Heavy surf advisories will be in effect.