Long Island businesses deal with double blow of pandemic, winter storm

By
Published 
Long Island
FOX 5 NY

Winter storm’s impact on small businesses

The impact of Wednesday's winter storm is being felt by small businesses across Long Island.

LONG ISLAND - Alexis Zanghi owner of Always Reason Clothing opened her store in Huntington back in October.

She already had an online shop and planned to open a brick and mortar store earlier this year but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She’s hoping people will shop locally to make up for lost time.

“Everyone was locked in their homes for so long,” Zanghi said. “I knew people were dying to get out. Right now we’re trying to get the next few months of rent.”

This next week leading up to Christmas is typically the busiest time for small retailers many of them forced to close for months this year because of COVID-19. This week’s storm just adds insult to injury.

Gina Coizza, manager of Madison’s Niche says they can use all the time they can get to make up for lost revenue.

We’re down already,” she said. “This is adding onto that if we have to close for the snowstorm. This is the busy season, this is what we wait for all year - these next couple of weeks.”

According to the Long Island Main Street Alliance, 128 businesses have closed in 33 business districts throughout Long Island between March and November. It’s lower than anticipated but this number doesn’t account for businesses unsure of what the future has in store.

Barbara Goldfarb feels for the less established stores and restaurants.

“Restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, I don’t know how some of these businesses will survive,” she said.

The manager of MJ Beanz in Syosset says business is down 30 to 40-percent. She’s hoping to be spared by the storm for everyone’s sake.

“It’s not like you can handle twice the business because of the pandemic,” Goldfarb said.

Adapting with the times and adjusting to the new normal.