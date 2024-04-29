Expand / Collapse search

Long Island body parts found: 2 suspects expected to be charged with murder

Published  April 29, 2024 8:00am EDT
Long Island body parts suspect Amanda Wallace arrested again

Amanda Wallace, one of the suspects arrested in connection to the dismembered body parts found last month scattered across Long Island, was rearrested over the weekend.

LONG ISLAND - Two of the suspects arrested in connection to human body parts found throughout Long Island are expected to be charged with murder, FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg has confirmed.

Alexis Nieves, 33, and Jeffrey Mackey, 38, are scheduled to appear Monday morning inside a Suffolk County courtroom.

Long Island body parts found: What we know so far about the investigation
Two women and two men – identified as Steven Brown, Jeffrey Mackey, Amanda Wallace and Alexis Nieves – were charged after body parts were found scattered throughout Long Island.

Nieves and Mackey, along with Steven Brown, 44, and Amanda Wallace, 40, were all charged last month with hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence and concealing a human corpse in the deaths of Malcolm Brown and Donna Conneely. 

Timeline of investigation

Back on Feb. 29, a group of Long Island high school students found a left arm on the side of a Babylon road on their way to school, police said. The arm was discovered just before 9 a.m. on Siegel Boulevard.

Human remains found on Long Island road; arms, leg discovered
The arm was discovered on Thursday just before 9 a.m. on Siegel Boulevard in Babylon during the student's walk to school.

According to police, as officers investigated the crime scene, a canine unit located a leg sticking out of a pile of leaves in a wooded area, not far from the original scene.

During the evening hours, Suffolk County detectives said they found what appeared to be a woman's head, leg and arm in the same park where the male human remains were discovered.

A week later, police arrested the group of four in connection to the investigation. They were arraigned and released without bail, officials said. According to officials, those charged were forced to surrender their passports and wear monitoring devices. They are unable to leave the country.

Long Island dismembered body parts case latest

A war of words happened between New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney in the case of the dismembered body parts found on Long Island. Tierney joined Good Day New York to discuss the latest.

Suffolk County officials said a search warrant was executed on Railroad Ave in Amityville, the same address listed for Brown, Mackey and Wallace. Investigators found meat cleavers, butcher knives and blood in the apartment.