Long Island body parts found: 2 suspects expected to be charged with murder

Two of the suspects arrested in connection to human body parts found throughout Long Island are expected to be charged with murder, FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg has confirmed.

Alexis Nieves, 33, and Jeffrey Mackey, 38, are scheduled to appear Monday morning inside a Suffolk County courtroom.

Nieves and Mackey, along with Steven Brown, 44, and Amanda Wallace, 40, were all charged last month with hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence and concealing a human corpse in the deaths of Malcolm Brown and Donna Conneely.

Timeline of investigation

Back on Feb. 29, a group of Long Island high school students found a left arm on the side of a Babylon road on their way to school, police said. The arm was discovered just before 9 a.m. on Siegel Boulevard.

According to police, as officers investigated the crime scene, a canine unit located a leg sticking out of a pile of leaves in a wooded area, not far from the original scene.

During the evening hours, Suffolk County detectives said they found what appeared to be a woman's head, leg and arm in the same park where the male human remains were discovered.

A week later, police arrested the group of four in connection to the investigation. They were arraigned and released without bail, officials said. According to officials, those charged were forced to surrender their passports and wear monitoring devices. They are unable to leave the country.

Suffolk County officials said a search warrant was executed on Railroad Ave in Amityville, the same address listed for Brown, Mackey and Wallace. Investigators found meat cleavers, butcher knives and blood in the apartment.