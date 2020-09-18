Local lawmakers react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

article

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before Election Day has sent shockwaves through the nation’s politics, nationally and locally.

Ginsburg, a native of Brooklyn, was mourned by lawmakers and officials from all across New York City and New York state.

“NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted. “Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America.”

“Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women,” said New York Senator Chuck Schumer. “She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy.”

Schumer also addressed the question of when Ginsburg’s replacement should be put on the court.

“The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice,” Schumer tweeted. “Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary life,” tweeted New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I’m devastated to hear of her passing.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true giant, an American hero and a warrior for justice. Our country mourns her loss deeply - we must honor her by carrying on her legacy of fairness and equality,” said New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant. The world is a different place because of her,” said Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal. “As to the appointment of Ginsburg’s successor, I couldn’t improve on what McConnell said after Scalia’s death: The American people must have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

“Like so many of you, I’m crushed that we lost an incomparable icon,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “A daughter of Brooklyn. A tenacious spirit who moved this country forward in fairness, equality and morality. She was Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She never backed down from a fight. Tonight, her hometown and world mourn.”

“We lost a hero this evening,” tweeted New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. “Rest easy, Justice. Thank you.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true American hero, and her legacy will live on in our nation forever,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “May her memory be a blessing.”