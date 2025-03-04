Family of slain NYPD officer Diller to attend Trump's address: Full list here

The Brief President Donald Trump will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency Tuesday night, joined by attendees the White House describes as special guests. Among those in attendance will be Stephanie Diller, the widow of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Queens in March 2024. Nearly a year ago, Trump attended Dillers' wake, calling it a "senseless and tragic death."



President Donald Trump will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency Tuesday night, joined by "special guests" and "everyday Americans," invited by First Lady Melania Trump.

Among those in attendance will be Stephanie Diller, the widow of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Queens in March 2024.

Nearly a year ago, Trump attended Dillers' wake, calling it a "senseless and tragic death."

The address is not officially called the State of the Union, but it's an opportunity for Trump to lay out his priorities for the year. It will be his first address to a joint session of Congress since his reelection.

Trump's remarks to Congress are slated to begin Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the U.S. House chamber.

Diller – a 31-year-old father, husband and three-year veteran of the force – was murdered after investigating a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop in Far Rockaway. According to police, a passenger, 34-year-old Guy Rivera, refused to step out of the car, pointed a gun at the officers and fired.

The bullet struck Diller in the stomach, just beneath his bullet-proof vest. Diller's partner returned fire.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Former President Donald Trump attends the wake for fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller. (FOX 5 's Jodi Goldberg)

Rivera, who has 21 prior arrests, was later charged with multiple counts of murder.

"What happened is such a sad, sad event, such a horrible thing. And it's happening all too often," Trump said at the time.

Trump posted about Diller’s death on his social media network, offering prayers to Diller’s family and appreciation for law enforcement. He also called the shooter a "thug" and noted that he "NEVER should have been let back out on the streets."

Over 1,000 people went to the vigil, including Diller's fellow NYPD officers, local police officers, friends, and neighbors, as a show of unity as a community. Attendees promised Diller's family that they would not be forgotten about, nor would Officer Deller's legacy.

Diller left behind his wife Stephanie and their one-year-old son.

According to the White House website, this is the list of expected attendees:

Elliston Berry

Elliston, 15, was targeted by a classmate who created computer-generated deepfake images to humiliate her and her friends.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 03: U.S. first lady Melania Trump (R) sits with Elliston Berry after a roundtable discussion on the "Take It Down Act" in the Mike Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol on March 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. The "Take It Down Act" e Expand

The Comperatore Family

Helen and her daughters, Allyson and Kaylee, lost their husband and father, Corey Comperatore, a firefighter killed in the July 2024 attack that also injured former President Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, PA.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: Helen Comperatore (R), the widow of firefighter Corey Comperatore who was shot and killed at Trump’s rally in July, wipes away a tear as she and her daughters attend a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is the first time that Trump has returned to Butler since he was injured and Comperatore was killed during an attempted assassination on July 13. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Jeff Denard

Jeff has worked at Nucor Steel for nearly 30 years. His stable job has allowed him to serve as a volunteer firefighter, care for foster children, and help fellow steelworkers respond to disasters like Hurricane Helene.

UNITED STATES -March 30: Stephanie Diller, wife of Jonathan Diller, is seen at center with their 1yr old son Ryan during the funeral services for slain 31yr old NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller at the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Massapequa, Lon Expand

Stephanie is the widow of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed during a traffic stop in Queens in March 2024 by a repeat offender.

Haley Ferguson

Haley, a former foster child, is a senior at Middle Tennessee State University studying Elementary Education. She received a Fostering the Future scholarship from the First Lady’s Be Best initiative.

Marc and Malphine Fogel

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump (L) welcomes former detainee Marc Fogel to the White House after he was freed from Russia in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025. Fogel, a US teacher detained in Russia since 2021 on drugs charges, was released Fe Expand

Marc, a history teacher, was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian prison. On February 12, President Trump fulfilled his promise to Marc’s 95-year-old mother, Malphine, to bring him home.

January Littlejohn

From left to Right: Anti-transgender activists, Tammy Fournier, Autumn Fournier, and January Littlejohn discus legal victories at the 2024 Mom's for Liberty National Summit in Washington D.C., Friday, August 30, 2024. (Photo by Dominic Gwinn / Middle Expand

January, a parents’ rights advocate, sued her daughter’s school district after officials secretly supported her child’s gender transition without informing her or her husband.

Payton McNabb

Payton, a former high school athlete, suffered a traumatic brain injury when a male player on the opposing women’s volleyball team spiked the ball at her face. She now advocates for fairness in women’s sports.

Allyson and Lauren Phillips

US President Donald Trump embraces Allyson Phillips, mother of Laken Riley, before signing the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, January 29, 2025. The Laken Riley Act -- which mandates the detention of undocumente Expand

Allyson and Lauren are the mother and sister of Laken Riley, a nursing student murdered by an undocumented immigrant while jogging. The first bill signed by President Trump this year was named in Laken’s honor.

Alexis Nungaray

Image 1 of 2 ▼ AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, listens as Alexis Nungaray speaks at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on October 25, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Nungaray is the mother of 12 year old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was killed by undocumented migrants in June, 2024. Trump will travel to Traverse City, Michigan, to hold a rally as he continues to visit battleground states ahead of the November 5 election. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Alexis, a grieving mother, lost her 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, who was murdered by two undocumented immigrants just weeks after they were released into the U.S.

Roberto Ortiz

Image 1 of 2 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) comforts Daria Ortiz, granddaughter of murder victim Maria Fuertes, after she spoke during an event with the National Border Patrol Council in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building February 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. The union representing agents and support staff on the U.S. Border Patrol, the council endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, the first presidential candidate the organization ever endorsed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A Border Patrol agent for nearly a decade, Roberto has also served in the U.S. Navy and California State Guard. He has been shot at multiple times by cartel members while working near the Rio Grande.