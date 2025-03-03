Trump's 2025 address to Congress: Who will be there, what happens after and more

The Brief President Trump will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency on Tuesday night. It will be Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress since his reelection. FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of Trump's address.



President Donald Trump will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency on Tuesday night, and FOX 5 NY will have live coverage of the event.

While it's not officially called the State of the Union – a title reserved for a president's annual address to Congress during other years of an administration – it's an opportunity for the president to lay out his priorities for the year.

Here's what to know about Trump's joint address:

What you can do:

FOX 5 NY will stream LIVE coverage of the address in the media player at the top of the article. Coverage begins at 9 p.m.

Where does the address take place?

What we know:

Trump's speech will take place in the U.S. House chamber. Larger than the Senate chamber, it can accommodate both House and Senate lawmakers as well as other officials who are typically invited to such events.

How will the president be received?

Trump currently enjoys favorable conditions in Congress, where Republicans hold a majority in both chambers. This gives him a significant advantage as he outlines his legislative priorities and seeks support for his second-term agenda.

The dynamics in Congress will be a key factor in how his address is received, with many anticipating a focus on bold policy proposals and potential challenges ahead.

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court and Trump's Cabinet will attend.

There's always one Cabinet member missing, though. Called the "designated survivor," that person — who by position is in the presidential line of succession — is intentionally left out of such events to ensure that someone could assume the office of the president in case of a catastrophic or mass-casualty event.

The president typically invites guests who join the event from the balcony above the House floor and are seated with the first lady. Sometimes, there are personal connections, and other times the guests have an association with an issue the president intends to highlight in his remarks.

In his first joint address after taking office in 2017, Trump invited the widow of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, as well as the widows of two California police officers killed by a man living in the country illegally.

What's next:

As there is a post-State of the Union address, the opposing party — in this case, the Democrats — will offer a message in response to the joint congressional address.

This year, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who previously served in the House, will give the Democrats' response, which is also televised. Democratic leaders have said that in her message, Slotkin will likely focus on economic issues.

The party has also tapped Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York, chair of the Hispanic Caucus, to give a Spanish-language response.

On Saturday, Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States, a measure that allows government agencies and organizations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in languages other than English.

Why isn't the address called the State of the Union?

The backstory:

By tradition, a State of the Union address is intended as a look back on the prior year. Trump just took office — albeit for a second time — on Jan. 20, so he's only been in office this go-round for just over a month.

Instead, newly inaugurated presidents typically use their first joint congressional addresses to look forward, setting a tone for their legislative agenda. According to the Congressional Research Service, the average number of policy requests in a first-year address is 42.

When was Trump's first State of the Union address?

Seeking to move past the shadow of the Russia investigation, Trump used his first State of the Union address back in 2018 to highlight the economic progress made under his watch.

Part of Trump’s goal in the speech was to set the course for the debate as Republicans aimed to retain their majority in Congress. The theme was "building a safe, strong and proud America," as he showcased the accomplishments of his first year while setting the tone for the second.