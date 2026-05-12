LIRR strike looms: How to get to work if trains stop running

The Brief Union workers are threatening to walk off the job this Saturday over wage disputes tied to the rising cost of living. In the event of a strike, the MTA plans to deploy shuttle buses from select Long Island stations. The backup shuttles will not operate 24/7.



With less than a week remaining until a potential Long Island Rail Road strike, nearly 300,000 daily commuters are left wondering how they will get to work.

As union representatives and the MTA race against a Saturday deadline to reach an agreement, the MTA has released a contingency plan relying heavily on shuttle buses.

What we know:

If a strike does occur, the MTA's primary contingency plan involves deploying shuttle buses to bridge the gap between Long Island and New York City subway lines.

Planned shuttle routes

To the A Train (Howard Beach): Shuttle buses will run from the Bay Shore, Hicksville, and Mineola LIRR stations.

To the F Train (Jamaica): Shuttle buses will run from the Huntington and Ronkonkoma LIRR stations.

Commuters are being urged to start familiarizing themselves with subway maps now to understand how to make the necessary connections once they reach the city.

Dig deeper:

While the shuttle bus plan offers a lifeline, it comes with a significant limitation: the shuttle buses will not operate 24/7.

The restricted schedule means the backup plan may not be available to accommodate shift workers who commute late at night or very early in the morning, leaving many people scrambling for alternative transportation.

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What they're saying:

Commuter reactions to the looming strike and the proposed backup plan range from weary to highly frustrated. Many riders are already feeling the squeeze of rising transportation costs and strict return-to-office mandates.

"The fares have gone up... The commute is getting outrageously expensive," one daily commuter of 14 years noted. "In a post-COVID world, we are required to come into the office more, so it will be a struggle. Absolutely."

The backstory:

The union representing LIRR employees has threatened to walk off the job this Saturday if an agreement cannot be reached with the MTA.

The primary sticking point in the negotiations is the percentage of the workers' annual raise. Union members are pushing for higher pay to keep pace with the rising cost of living. Talks are currently ongoing to try to reach a deal and prevent massive disruptions to the regional transit network.