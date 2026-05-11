LIRR strike date? Here’s what commuters should know

The Brief A potential LIRR strike could begin as soon as Saturday, threatening to disrupt service for more than 300,000 daily commuters. The MTA and unions remain deadlocked over wages, with workers demanding a 5% raise and the agency holding firm at 3%. If a strike happens, LIRR service would shut down entirely, with limited shuttle buses and subway connections as backup options.



A potential Long Island Rail Road strike could disrupt the daily commute for hundreds of thousands of riders as early as this weekend if transit officials and union leaders fail to reach a deal.

What we know:

Negotiations between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and unions representing LIRR workers are expected to resume this week, but both sides remain far apart on key issues, particularly wages.

Ronkonkoma, N.Y.: A Long Island Rail Road train arrives at the Ronkonkoma, New York station on February 3, 2023. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

LIRR unions

The five unions, representing more than 3,500 LIRR employees, say talks have stalled and warn they are prepared to strike as soon as Saturday.

What are they asking for?

The dispute centers on pay increases, with union leaders demanding a 5% raise, citing the high cost of living, while the MTA has offered a 3% increase.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber has said the agency cannot afford a higher wage increase without triggering fare hikes or service cuts.

What happens if there is a strike?

Why you should care:

If workers walk off the job, the impact would be immediate and widespread. More than 300,000 daily riders rely on the LIRR, one of the nation’s busiest commuter rail systems connecting Long Island to New York City.

Transit officials say a strike would result in a complete shutdown of LIRR service.

MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber, NYCT President Demetrius Crichlow, and Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara unveil a major redesign to the New York City Subway Map at Times Sq-42 St on Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA) Expand

Local perspective:

The MTA has outlined a contingency plan that includes limited shuttle bus service during peak commuting hours. Buses would run approximately every 10 minutes from major stations including Mineola, Ronkonkoma, Hicksville, Huntington and Bayshore.

Those buses would take riders to transit hubs in Queens, such as the Jamaica-179th Street subway station or the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station. From there, commuters would need to use the subway system to reach their final destinations in the city.

Jamaica, N.Y.: Commuters encounter crowds and more customer service presence on the Long Island Rail Road tracks at the station in Jamaica, New York on March 6, 2023. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Many commuters say they are scrambling to make alternate plans, including driving, carpooling or temporarily staying closer to work. Others say working from home is not an option.

The MTA is urging riders who can work remotely to do so if a strike occurs.

What's next:

Both sides are scheduled to return to the bargaining table, but with the deadline looming, uncertainty remains for Long Island commuters bracing for potential disruptions.