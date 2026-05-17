LIRR strike: Gov. Hochul urges 'get a deal done' as historic strike threatens commuter chaos

The Brief New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging unions to return to the negotiating table immediately to prevent potential 8% fare hikes and tax increases. MTA and state officials maintain they are available 24/7 for talks after unions walked away Friday night. Commuters are strongly urged to work from home. To assist essential workers, the MTA has rolled out a backup plan.



For the first time in 30 years, hundreds of thousands of Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) riders are without service due to an ongoing labor strike.

In an urgent press conference on Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New York City commuters to prepare for massive disruptions and called on all parties to immediately return to the negotiating table.

‘Get a deal done’

What they're saying:

Hochul and MTA CEO Janno Lieber stressed that the state and the MTA remain ready to negotiate 24/7.

"We don't need to be here. New Yorkers deserve better," Hochul stated. "That's why today I'm urging all parties once again to bargain at the table and to get a deal done."

Hochul emphasized her commitment to fair wages for union members, but warned that just three days of striking would erase the financial gains workers would receive under a new contract. She also drew a hard line against the union's current demands, which she stated could trigger an 8% fare hike and risk higher taxes for Long Islanders.

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"As governor, my priority is to fight for affordability for all New Yorkers. And this strike puts that affordability at risk," Hochul said.

She also placed blame on the previous Trump administration for taking the "highly unusual step" of releasing the labor unions from mediation last fall, which she claims directly enabled the current strike.

Issuing an "official invitation" to the unions during the press conference, Hochul added, "We didn't want you to leave. You left. You are welcome to come back... This is important to show that we have partners who are willing to get to a resolution."

Commuter action plan

What you can do:

With the LIRR at a standstill, the state is rolling out a massive contingency plan to help essential workers navigate the workweek. However, the governor's primary directive for Monday is clear: If you can work from home, do it.

For essential workers and those who must travel to the city, the MTA has enacted the following alternatives:

Free shuttle buses: Starting at 4:30 a.m., free shuttle buses will transport essential workers from six locations across Nassau and Suffolk counties directly to subway stations in Queens. Return shuttles will run from 3-7 p.m.

Citi Field parking: Commuters can park at Citi Field for $6 and transfer directly to the 7 train, which runs on two-to-three-minute headways.

NICE bus expansion: The Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) will run extra weekday bus service connecting directly to Queens subway stations.

Subway readiness: New York City Transit President Demetrius Critchlow assured riders that the subway system is fully prepared for the influx. Lines including the 7, A, E, F, J, and Z have plenty of capacity, and "gap trains" are on standby to deploy immediately if stations become overcrowded.

Riders are strongly encouraged to check MTA.info for the most up-to-date travel alternatives and shuttle locations.

The backstory:

Approximately 3,500 LIRR workers went on strike after unions walked away from negotiations late Friday night.

Ultimately, the talks broke down over the proposed fourth deal for a new contract. The unions say they want a 5% raise in the final year. The MTA is offering 3% plus additional lump sum payments, making it, in effect, a 4.5% raise. The MTA says going any higher would mean raising fares by as much as 8% next year, or cutting service.