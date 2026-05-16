Hochul, Mamdani warn NYC commuters to prepare after LIRR strike begins

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The Brief The LIRR strike began after negotiations failed to reach a deal before the midnight deadline. Gov. Kathy Hochul called the strike "reckless" and urged both sides to return to the table. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned commuters to expect heavier traffic, crowded transit options and longer travel times.



New York leaders are warning commuters to plan ahead after the Long Island Rail Road strike began, threatening major disruptions for nearly 300,000 daily riders.

What we know:

The LIRR strike officially began after negotiators failed to reach a deal before the midnight deadline.

LIRR President Robert Free said all trains already in service would arrive at their final destinations regardless of the work stoppage.

The strike affects one of the region’s busiest commuter railroads, which carries nearly 300,000 riders each day.

The MTA has said it will run limited shuttle bus service during peak weekday hours, but officials have warned that buses will not fully replace LIRR train service.

What Hochul is saying

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the LIRR essential to Long Island and criticized the unions involved in the strike.

"The Long Island Rail Road is essential. Every day it carries nearly 300,000 commuters and without this service, life on Long Island as we know it is not possible," Hochul said.

Hochul said she has supported major investments in the railroad, including service increases, safety improvements, the Main Line Third Track and Grand Central Madison.

"The decision by some unions to strike over demands that would threaten that progress is reckless," Hochul said.

She also said the unions’ demands could raise fares by as much as 8%, risk tax hikes for Long Islanders and undermine the railroad’s stability.

Hochul blamed the Trump administration for cutting mediation short and pushing negotiations toward a strike, saying the MTA had negotiated in good faith and put multiple offers on the table.

"I believe a deal can be done and I urge both the MTA and these unions to return to the table and bargain non-stop until a deal is reached," Hochul said.

TROY, NY - APRIL 14: Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a news conference during a tour of the new Sol Apartments building on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, on 5th Ave. in Troy, N.Y. Sol Apartments is a mixed-income housing project that the governor highlighted as pa Expand

What Mamdani is saying

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said City Hall and agencies across his administration are monitoring the negotiations and coordinating contingency efforts.

"New Yorkers should prepare for heavier-than-usual traffic, crowded transit options and additional travel time," Mamdani said.

Mamdani said the MTA has announced limited weekday bus service for essential workers and others who cannot telecommute.

He encouraged New Yorkers to stay informed, plan ahead and check for updates and travel guidance as more information becomes available.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 02: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn on January 02, 2026 in New York City. The newly inaugurated mayor has revoked a number of executive orders issued by former New York City Mayor Expand

What commuters should know

If the strike continues, LIRR riders should expect fewer options, longer commutes and crowding on other transit systems.

The MTA’s contingency plan includes limited shuttle buses during peak hours from select LIRR stations, with riders dropped off in Queens at Jamaica or Howard Beach-JFK Airport before taking the subway into Manhattan.

FOX 5 NY previously reported that the main sticking point in negotiations was pay. Five LIRR unions wanted a 5% increase in the fourth year of the contract proposal, while the MTA offered a 3% increase plus lump sum payments.

What's next:

Hochul is urging the MTA and unions to return to the bargaining table.

Commuters are being told to monitor MTA updates, allow extra travel time and consider working from home if possible.