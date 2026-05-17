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LIRR strike contingency plan: How to get to work on Monday

By
Updated  May 18, 2026 7:00am EDT
Long Island Railroad
FOX 5 NY
Commuters express concern over possible LIRR strike

Commuters express concern over possible LIRR strike

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt and Jodi Goldberg continue to follow the story of a potential LIRR strike.

The Brief

    • The MTA is operating free shuttle buses during peak hours to Queens subway stations, alongside increased NICE bus service.
    • Commuters driving toward the city can park at Citi Field for $6 to access the 7 train.
    • The MTA has also prepared the subway system for the influx, ensuring high capacity and staging "gap trains" on key lines.

LONG ISLAND, NY - With the Long Island Rail Road paralyzed by its first strike in 30 years, Monday morning's commute to New York City looks completely different. 

LIRR shutdown

What we know:

While state officials are strongly urging all Long Islanders to work from home, the MTA has rolled out a massive contingency plan, including free shuttle buses, cheap park-and-rides, and boosted subway service, for essential workers who have no choice but to head into the city.

Shuttle buses

Free shuttle buses will transport essential workers from six locations across Nassau and Suffolk counties directly to subway stations in Queens from 4:30 to 9 a.m. Return shuttles will run from 3 to 7 p.m.

Peak and reverse peak direction service:

  • Bay Shore (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport
  • Huntington (LIRR) to Jamaica-179 St F at Hillside Av and 179 Street
  • Ronkonkoma (LIRR) to Jamaica-179 St F at Hillside Av and 179 Street

Peak direction service only:

  • Hempstead Lake State Park, near Lakeview (LIRR), to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A
  • Hicksville (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport
  • Mineola (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport
FULL: LIRR, MTA talk strike contingency plans for commuters

FULL: LIRR, MTA talk strike contingency plans for commuters

LIRR President Robert Free and MTA chief customer service officer Shanifah Rieara discuss contingency plans in case of a potential strike.

NICE bus

The Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) will run extra weekday bus service connecting directly to Queens subway stations.

MTA locations with NICE Bus connections:

  • 179 Street
  • Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue
  • Flushing-Main Street
  • Jamaica Bus Terminal
  • Jamaica Ctr-Parsons/Archer

For more information and service changes, visit the NICE Bus website.

Related

LIRR strike halts busiest commuter rail in US; Negotiations fail over wage increases
article

LIRR strike halts busiest commuter rail in US; Negotiations fail over wage increases

New York leaders are warning commuters to prepare for heavier traffic, crowded transit and longer travel times after the LIRR strike began.

Citi Field parking

Commuters can park at Citi Field for $6 and transfer directly to the 7 train, which runs on two-to-three-minute headways.

Subway

Officials say the subway system is fully prepared for the influx. Lines including the 7, A, E, F, J, and Z have plenty of capacity, and "gap trains" are on standby to deploy immediately if stations become overcrowded.

How long was the last LIRR strike?

The backstory:

The last time there was a Long Island Rail Road strike was in June 1994. It lasted 2 days.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the MTA.

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