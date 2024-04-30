More suspects to face additional charges in Long Island body parts case

Two more suspects in connection to human body parts found on Long Island are scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in court.

Steven Brown and Amanda Wallace are expected to face additional charges, including robbery and conspiracy at a court appearance in Riverhead.

The pair is already charged with evidence tampering, hindering prosecution and concealing a human corpse in connection with the February deaths of a Yonkers couple at a home in Amityville. The couple's remains were found scattered across parts of Babylon and Bethpage.

Two other suspects, Jeffrey Mackey and Alexis Nievesis, were charged Monday with second-degree murder in the case.

Nieves is being held on $10 million bond. She's accused of kicking and stabbing Donna Conneely with a meat tenderizer as she gasped for air.

Mackey is being held without bail. He's accused of repeatedly stabbing both victims and allegedly strangling Connelly as she tried to intercede. The prosecutor said a week before, he robbed a Valero gas station and the knife used was the same one in the murders.

"There was a lot of illegal conduct occurring between the victims and the defendants, which in part was the impetuous for the murders presumably," Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

The two could face life in prison if convicted on the top count. They’re due back in court June 3.

Timeline of investigation

Back on Feb. 29, a group of Long Island high school students found a left arm on the side of a Babylon road on their way to school, police said. The arm was discovered just before 9 a.m. on Siegel Boulevard.

According to police, as officers investigated the crime scene, a canine unit located a leg sticking out of a pile of leaves in a wooded area, not far from the original scene.

During the evening hours, Suffolk County detectives said they found what appeared to be a woman's head, leg and arm in the same park where the male human remains were discovered.

A week later, police arrested the group of four in connection to the investigation. They were arraigned and released without bail, officials said. According to officials, those charged were forced to surrender their passports and wear monitoring devices. They are unable to leave the country.

Suffolk County officials said a search warrant was executed on Railroad Ave in Amityville, the same address listed for Brown, Mackey and Wallace. Investigators found meat cleavers, butcher knives and blood in the apartment.