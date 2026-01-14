Legionnaires' disease in NYC: Residents demand answers as more cases emerge in Harlem

The Brief Two residents have recently been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease in Harlem. Neither case was fatal. The new cases come months after a deadly outbreak over the summer.



New cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Harlem have sparked renewed fears after an outbreak this past summer led to more than 100 cases and multiple deaths.

What we know:

Two residents were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease at 3333 Broadway, a massive Harlem housing complex that spans two city blocks.

City officials say they are evaluating two buildings that share a water cooler system, while sources tell FOX 5 New York that the focus is now on the building’s plumbing system.

Neither of the two cases were fatal, but were diagnosed within a 12-month period.

What they're saying:

Residents and community leaders are frustrated with the lack of answers about ongoing water issues in the building.

"I have personally stood in my shower — 15 minutes into my shower — and had brown water come out," one resident said during a press conference on Tuesday. "I don’t know if you know what it feels like to be drenched in brown water, but it is disgusting."

In addition to water discoloration, residents say they sometimes go for hours without any water.

"Everyone is a little bit scared because there have always been issues with the water supply here."

2025 Harlem outbreak

The backstory:

The recent cases are not considered a cluster, compared to the cooling tower–related outbreaks over the summer.

In July and August, twelve cooling towers in 10 buildings tested positive for Legionnaires' disease during an outbreak.

The cluster sickened more than 100 people, with seven people dying from the disease.

Related article

What is Legionnaires' disease?

Dig deeper:

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially deadly form of pneumonia, caused by inhaling water vapor contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

The illness is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics if caught early. Common sources of infection include cooling towers, whirlpool spas, humidifiers, hot tubs, and the plumbing systems of large buildings.