Another teen arrested in shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx

The NYPD arrested a second teenager in connection with the killing of an 11-year-old girl on the street in the Bronx last week.

Authorities charged Omar Bojang, 18, with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of Kyhara Tay on a sidewalk the Longwood section on Monday, May 16, the NYPD said.

Last Friday, police arrested Matthew Godwin, 15, in connection with Tay's killing and charged him with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a weapon.

Police said Bojang and Godwin were riding a scooter and chasing a 13-year-old boy, who was fleeing them on foot along Fox Street near Westchester Avenue last Monday.

Detectives said Bojang was driving the scooter while Godwin was riding on the back.

Godwin opened fire at the teen they were chasing but missed, the NYPD said.

A bullet traveled about half a block and struck Tay, who was walking with family members. She then ran into a nearby nail salon and she passed out, according to witnesses. Tay later died at Lincoln Hospital.

The NYPD and Crime Stoppers offered a combined reward of up to $10,000 in the case. It was unclear if the arrests came from tips from the public.