Expand / Collapse search

Another teen arrested in shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Longwood
FOX 5 NY
11-year-old Kyhara Tay was shot and killed by a gunman on a scooter who missed his intended target. article

11-year-old Kyhara Tay was shot and killed by a gunman on a scooter who missed his intended target.

Expand

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a second teenager in connection with the killing of an 11-year-old girl on the street in the Bronx last week.

Authorities charged Omar Bojang, 18, with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal shooting of  Kyhara Tay on a sidewalk the Longwood section on Monday, May 16, the NYPD said. 

Last Friday, police arrested Matthew Godwin, 15, in connection with Tay's killing and charged him with murder, manslaughter, and possession of a weapon. 

Police said Bojang and Godwin were riding a scooter and chasing a 13-year-old boy, who was fleeing them on foot along Fox Street near Westchester Avenue last Monday. 

RELATED: 15-year-old arrested in the killing of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay

Detectives said Bojang was driving the scooter while Godwin was riding on the back.

Godwin opened fire at the teen they were chasing but missed, the NYPD said.

A bullet traveled about half a block and struck Tay, who was walking with family members. She then ran into a nearby nail salon and she passed out, according to witnesses. Tay later died at Lincoln Hospital.

The NYPD and Crime Stoppers offered a combined reward of up to $10,000 in the case. It was unclear if the arrests came from tips from the public.

Security Video: Gunman on scooter

The NYPD released this video from a security camera showing two men on a scooter chasing a man on a sidewalk in the Bronx; the scooter passenger then fires one shot but misses. Police said he hit an 11-year-old girl who was a bystander.