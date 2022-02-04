Kunal Nayyar moves on from 'Big Bang' to crime thriller 'Suspicion'

A new, fast-paced international crime drama, Suspicion starts streaming today on Apple TV+. The series stars Uma Thurman as a wealthy New York City CEO, whose son is abducted by an alleged group of British travelers.

One of the aforementioned travelers fighting to prove his innocence is Aadesh -- played by Kunal Nayyar, who you know best as Raj on "Big Bang Theory!" The actor opened up about taking on a serious role, after people have gotten to know him for his comedic chops.

"It's a real pleasure, to be honest," said Nayyar. "To do something different, even though I love "Big Bang," and it's time to move on after 12 years. But do you have an opportunity as an actor to showcase a different side of myself, to diversify my portfolio, to work out, to work with such incredible actors? It's really been a dream."

And you know, this show goes to show you that the rapid span of social media can change any one of our lives in an instance in a second, and there's nowhere to hide. And I think it's a great theme and a great show," said Nayyar.