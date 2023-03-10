Accused masked gunman arrested in Manhattan bodega murder

"This is another example of pointless avoidable violence on the streets of our city." — Jeffrey Maddrey, NYPD Chief

The man accused of fatally shooting a deli worker on the Upper East Side has been arrested, the NYPD announced.

According to police, Kimond Cyrus, 39, was charged with murder in the shooting earlier this month.

Cyrus is also been linked to multiple armed robberies in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan between Feb. 25 and March 3, police said.

Investigators said in each incident, Cyrus wore a tyvek suit and black mask. He would show a black firearm, demand money, cellphones and Newport cigarettes – and then flee the scene, they said.

"We were able to apprehend the person who was wanted on a homicide, and he was a bad person," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Cyrus allegedly walked into the deli located at E. 81st St. and 3rd Avenue last Friday, and is believed to have fatally shot 67-year-old Sueng Choi, of Queens, in the head before taking off on a dark-colored scooter, police said. He was arrested Thursday in the Bronx.

Bodega workers gathered to express relief after the arrest – most of them only wishing an arrest could have happened sooner before one of their own was murdered.

"We are relieved to know that this monster is behind bars. We are relieved because we know he is no longer a threat, with a gun, robbing, assaulting, killing our members," said Fernando Mateo, an advocate for United Bodegas of America.

Mayor Adams recently suggested customers and patrons remove their masks when entering businesses.

"We are putting out a clear call to all of our shops, do not allow people to enter the store without taking off their face mask," said Mayor Adams during an interview with 1010 WINS.