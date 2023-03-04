Gunman kills bodega worker in Upper East Side

article

A bodega worker was shot and killed during a robbery, Friday night, on the Upper East Side.

NYPD say the gunman walked into Dana Deli, on E. 81 street and Third Avenue, around 11:30 p.m., demanding money from the employee.

The gunman then opened fire on the 67-year-old victim and fled on the screen on a scooter, heading south on Third avenue, according to officials.

EMS responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

Police believe the gunman may have also held up another store in the Bronx a half hour later.

NYPD says the suspect was wearing an all white protective suit and mask.

No arrests have been made. The gunman still remains at large.