Keechant Sewell resignation: Behind-the-scenes tensions may have have led to departure

Behind-the-scenes tensions between outgoing NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and New York City Mayor Eric Adams may have led to Sewell's shocking resignation announcement on Monday.

During a news conference held on Tuesday, Mayor Adams addressed speculation surrounding Sewell's resignation, including multiple reports suggesting that Sewell felt micromanaged and undermined by the Mayor and some of his male appointees in the department,

Adams reiterated his hands-on management style as the key to crime reduction and educational system improvement.

Adams stated, "That's how we're able to bring down crime, that's how we're able to improve our educational system. I'm watching the product that New Yorkers ask me to do as Mayor of the city of New York. Some people would say that's a management problem I don't."

However, there are contrasting opinions on the matter.

"She actually understood the officers and kept in touch with the community. That was a very delicate balance," said Felipe Rodriguez, Professor of Criminal and Police Science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and an ex-Det. Sgt of the NYPD "And while Mayor Adams is the mayor, and he is the Boss at the end of the day, sometimes you know we need to stay in our lanes and let the people that we've hired and entrust let them do their jobs."

At a department event Tuesday morning, Sewell received a thunderous ovation from the rank and file in attendance. She took no questions from the press on hand to cover the event.

Adams, however, seemingly dismissed concerns that the drop in crime and other gains made during Sewell's tenure will erode with her abrupt departure.

Sewell will remain in the position until the end of June.