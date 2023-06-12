NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announces resignation

"I have made the decision to step down from my position." — Keechant Sewell

In January 2022, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell was sworn in as the first woman to lead the country's largest police force.

Monday, she emailed the department that she is resigning, saying, in part, "I have made the decision to step down from my position. While my time here will come to a close, I will never step away from my advocacy and support for the NYPD. There are people all over this city who want and appreciate you."

At a town hall event Monday night in Queens, Mayor Eric Adams addressed her departure.

Featured article

"I cannot tell you enough how much I appreciate the service, her service," Adams said.

Commissioner Sewell's tenure

But Commissioner Sewell's tenure has not been without friction with the mayor's office.

"It's a huge loss for the city." — Felipe Rodriguez

According to insiders, the mayor never gave the police commissioner the power her predecessors had to do her job. Her resignation also follows a New York Post article over the weekend reporting Sewell was losing power to the mayor.

But, the mayor complimented her at the public forum.

"When she came in, crime was moving in the wrong direction," Adams said. "She worked 24 hours, 7 days a week. She turned it around."

Praise from the NYPD

Members of the NYPD have praised Sewell for both supporting them and holding those in power accountable.

Last month, she pushed to strip 10 vacation days from Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey after accusations he apparently had charges dropped against a retired NYPD officer who chased three boys while waving a gun. Video surfaced of both the chase and Chief Maddrey.

MORE: NYPD Chief Jeff Maddrey voided ex-officer’s arrest, watchdog agency says

The mayor supported Maddrey.

"The DEA salutes Commissioner Sewell for leading the NYPD through some of the most tragic and difficult times in the department’s history." — Paul DiGiacomo

"It's a huge loss for the city," said Felipe Rodriguez, who is retired from the NYPD and currently an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. "If you have a leader in a position that says one of my persons did something wrong, and she's willing to take action, you can't ask for more than that."

The NYPD's largest police union released a statement giving strong support to Sewell, saying, "In her short time with the NYPD, Commissioner Sewell made a real impact. Her leadership will be sorely missed."

Paul DiGiacomo, the president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, said, "The DEA salutes Commissioner Sewell for leading the NYPD through some of the most tragic and difficult times in the department’s history. Her love of detectives was genuine and sincere."