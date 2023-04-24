NYPD Chief Jeff Maddrey voided ex-officer’s arrest, watchdog agency says

New evidence from a civilian watchdog agency reveals that NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey admitted to ordering the arrest of a former police officer be voided.

That retired officer, Kruythoff Forrester, was accused of chasing three boys with a gun for seven minutes, around their Brownsville neighborhood last November.

He has denied the charges.

The chase reportedly happened after the boys’ basketball hit the former officer’s storefront camera.

FILE - NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey speaks to the media at the scene of a police involved shooting at 330 Lewis Avenue in Brooklyn, New York City on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Gardiner Anderson for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

Forrester was arrested but promptly released after making calls to Maddrey.

At the time, Maddrey was the chief of community affairs and he has since been promoted to the chief of department.

The CCRB meanwhile has recommended a loss of 10 days vacation for Maddrey.

However, they don’t have the power to enforce discipline. That decision now goes to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

"I don't think the penalty guidelines ever considered this type of abuse of authority as something that might happen," Yoav Gonen, journalist for The City, told FOX 5 New York.

Gonen is the one who obtained hours of surveillance video and body camera footage from that night.

Meanwhile, the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, found no criminality or misconduct by Maddrey.

Mayor Eric Adams last week said he’s allowing the process to run its course but he still supports Maddrey.

"Chief Maddrey is not being accused of a criminal action let’s be clear of that…not robbery , burglary, homicide…he’s being accused of doing something incorrect in his line of work. Now there’s a process," Adams said.