Korean pop stars Monsta X talk about their comeback and new album

Korean pop superstars Monsta X are back on the scene with a new album, Fatal Love, despite a pandemic raging around the globe including their home base of Seoul.

"It's our third regular album," Im Chang Kyun told FOX 5 NY morning program, Good Day New York. "Our members participated on this album, especially. It's very fantastic. You should listen to it right away."

The lead single off the album is 'Love Killa' and its accompanying music video features the band members behind bars.

"Hate comes from love and we got inspiration from that emotion. We wanted to make each member a killer who kills your heart. I think it was a good concept to make a song," said I.M.

The Korean pop stars stayed in shape during the pandemic with a strict schedule of rehearsing and working out. (FOX 5 NY)

As for any challenges related to recording an album and video during a pandemic, the band agreed it helped keep their weight in check.

"We actually didn't gain weight. We lost (our) weight. We have a schedule: practice, recording, practice, recording, work out, work out, good shape, good shape, diet," said I.M.

Promoting the album is on hold as the group won't be headed out on a world tour any time soon.

"Unfortunately, yes, we are still waiting for the good time to go on world tour. I know you guys are having a very tough time, but this time will get well soon and I hope we can meet as soon as possible. Stay healthy. Stay home and keep on loving us," added I.M.